FRONTENAC — The Frontenac Raider Volleyball team captured the Class 3A Sub-State Championship on their home floor on Saturday, defeating Riverton in three sets in their final game.

The Raiders opened the tournament by sweeping Columbus in straight sets, and followed that with a two-set victory over Anderson County.

On the other side of the bracket, Riverton defeated Prairie View in straight sets, before outlasting Baxter Springs in three sets, 25-15, 21-25, 25-13.

When the two teams met in the championship matchup to determine who earns a berth to the state tournament, the Rams won the first set, 26-24.

Frontenac responded by winning the second set, 25-22, before edging Riverton in the final set 25-23.

Colgan cruises to regional championship

St. Mary’s-Colgan roared through the Class 2A regional tournament, defeating Pleasanton, Uniontown and Erie without dropping a set to capture the Class 2A state playoff berth.

The Panthers push their season record to 41-2.