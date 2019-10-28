PITTSBURG — Pittsburg State University students spruced up their entrepreneurial skills during a three-day “extreme hands-on” workshop led by Clifton Taulbert, a noted national entrepreneur.

Taulbert, a speaker and Pulitzer-nominated best-selling author, grew up working in the cotton fields at the height of legal segregation in the Mississippi Delta and went on to be recognized by Time Magazine as “one of our nation’s most outstanding entrepreneurs,” a release from Pittsburg State University said.

The event was called “3 Day Startup” and for 72 hours it immersed students in entrepreneurial skills. During the workshop, Taulbert provided panelist feedback to students who were presenting their new venture pitches at Block22. Taulbert also delivered a program which focussed on diversity and inclusion.

According to a release from PSU, in the late 1950s, Glen Allan, Mississippi was a poor cotton community. For many, it was a time and place where opportunities were limited by social and legal constraints that were beyond their control. It was a time and place where few dared to dream.

For most, the work was in the fields where the sun was hot, the days were long, and the wages were low. It was an accepted way of life that had been passed down for generations and, from the time young Clifton Taulbert could walk, he too was expected to climb aboard Mr. Walter’s field truck and find his place among his peers.

Yet one man made a difference — an unlikely entrepreneur who defied convention and dared to dream. That man was Clifton’s Uncle Cleve.

Based on his own life experience, Taulbert teamed up with entrepreneurial thought leader Gary Schoeniger to create “Who Owns the Ice House?” – a powerful and compelling story that captures the essence of an entrepreneurial mindset and the unlimited opportunities it can provide.

He’s also the author of “Once Upon A Time When We Were Colored,” a national bestseller, a major motion picture, and a requested gift for Nelson Mandela upon his release from prison, as well as “Eight Habits of the Heart,” which garnered him an invitation by former Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor to address members of the court and their invited guests.

He has lectured at Harvard University Principals Center and the United States Air Force Academy, and serves as a knowledge source content provider to Korn Ferry International. And, he is the president and CEO of the Freemount Corporation, serving clients nationally and internationally — Fortune 500 companies, small businesses, federal agencies, professional organizations, community colleges and K-12 leadership.

Taulbert was chosen by CNN at the turn of the millennium to be one of the voices of community. He has also been inducted into the United States Enlisted Airmen Hall of Fame and the Sales & Marketing Executives International Academy of Achievement: The Free Enterprise System. He’s been honored as the National Jewish Humanitarian of the Year and Arthritis Foundation Volunteer of the Year, and recognized by the NAACP 27th Annual Image Award for contribution to literature. The Last Train North, his second book, was nominated for the Pulitzer Prize. He was the first African-American to win the Mississippi Institute of Arts and Letters Award for Non-Fiction.