PITTSBURG — Ticket sales have begun for “Pippin,” an iconic musical being produced this fall by PHS Theatre at Memorial Auditorium in Pittsburg.

With an infectiously unforgettable score from four-time Grammy winner, three-time Oscar winner, and musical theatre giant Stephen Schwartz, Pippin is the story of one young man's journey to be extraordinary.

Winner of four 2013 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival, the updated circus-inspired version of Pippin continues to captivate and appeal to the young at heart throughout the world.

Heir to the Frankish throne, the young prince Pippin is in search of the secret to true happiness and fulfillment. He seeks it in the glories of the battlefield, the temptations of the flesh, and the intrigues of political power (after disposing of his father, King Charlemagne the Great). In the end, though, Pippin finds that happiness lies not in extraordinary endeavors, but rather in the unextraordinary moments that happen every day.

Pippin's message is universal and will connect with audiences across the age spectrum.

Rated PG-13.

Directed by Greg Shaw, with vocal instruction by Suan Laushman, pit band direction by Cooper Neil, set design by Chuck Boyles, choreography by Maggie and Mollie Stephens, technical design by Jason Huffman, and costume design by Todd Hoover-Holthus.

Tickets: $6, $8, and $10. They can be purchased online at www.memorialauditorium.org, by calling the box office at 620-231-7827 Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., or in person at 503 N. Pine during business hours. Based on availability, the may also be purchased at the door starting one hour before curtain. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Nov. 15-16, and 2 p.m. Nov. 16-17.