PITTSBURG — ”Boys and girls of every age, wouldn't you like to see something strange?”

Midwest Regional Ballet will present “This is Halloween” a story based on the Nightmare Before Christmas. The story line is “Jack Skellington, king of Halloween Town, discovers Christmas Town, but his attempts to bring Christmas to his home causes confusion.”

According to MRB Director Kaye Lewis “This is Halloween” is one of the most requested shows at MRB.

The family-friendly show will open on Halloween with a costume contest and treats for the children. Children will also have the opportunity to meet and greet the dancers following the performance.

On stage, the dancers will perform contemporary dance and hip-hop. There will also be an aerial show.

The stage and costumes were created by Lewis and staff at Pittsburg Memorial Auditorium.

Want to go?

MRB will perform at 7:30 p.m. from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, and they will also perform at 2 p.m. on Nov. 2 and Nov. 3 at Pittsburg Memorial Auditorium. Tickets are on sale now for $15, $12 and $10. For more information and tickets visit www.memorialauditorium.org or call 620-231-7827.