PITTSBURG — Mason Crigger rolled his purple bowling ball right down the lane and knocked over all but two bowling pins.

Mason, a Fredonia School District student, is one out of nearly 300 athletes who will participate in the Southeast Kansas Regional Bowling Event for youth between Tuesday and Wednesday.

The annual event is hosted at Holiday Lanes in Pittsburg and local law enforcement come to the event to hand out medals. On Tuesday, Chris Moore, Pittsburg Police Department Lt. and State Director for the Kansas Law Enforcement Torch Run, said coming out to visit athletes during events is one more way that local law enforcement can support Special Olympics.

“The Law Enforcement Torch Run is one of the longest grassroots fundraisers for Special Olympics, so any time there's a Special Olympics event, law enforcement officers hand out medals to the athletes,” he said. “It’s amazing, we love being out here with the athletes we love seeing them be happy and we love seeing them get their medals.”

According to Terri Price, the Special Olympics Southeast Kansas regional sports director, these events help athletes showcase their skills and socialize outside of classrooms.

“Special Olympics’ mission is based on training and competition, so it’s a chance for the athletes to showcase their skills and to let everyone see the different abilities,” she said, adding, “Most importantly, it’s just about fun, and hopefully it's about making our society more inclusive

so that when these athletes grow up, hopefully they are given opportunities to work.”

On Wednesday Special Olympics athletes and area high school students will work together as unified teams to compete against teams from other schools.