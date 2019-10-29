PITTSBURG — The Pittsburg City Commission recently approved Ordinance No. G-1302, amending Section 78-116 of the Pittsburg City Code, to prohibit parking on the south side of Park Street between Broadway and College Streets.

According to a release from the city of Pittsburg, with the passage of this ordinance, traffic and communications crews have prepared and will be installing the necessary signage over the next couple of weeks. This safety improvement was implemented due to a recommendation from the City’s Traffic Safety Advisory Board after receiving concerns from residents in the area about traffic safety with parking allowed on both sides of the street.