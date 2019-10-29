PITTSBURG — No one was injured when an unidentified man allegedly held a Snak-Atak convenience store clerk at gunpoint on Tuesday.



According to a release from the Pittsburg Police Department, at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday, law enforcement officers of the Pittsburg Police Department were dispatched to the Snak-Atak convenience store, located at 1101 E. 4th St., in Pittsburg, in reference to a report of an armed robbery that had just occurred there.

According to the release, the store clerk reported was held up at gunpoint by an unidentified male suspect who was brandishing a handgun. The suspect took an undetermined amount of cash during the robbery and then fled the area on foot. The clerk was uninjured during the robbery, the release said.

The suspect, who was wearing a mask at the time, is described as a male, approximately six foot two to six foot three inches in height and weighing approximately 250 to 275 pounds. The suspect was last seen wearing blue jeans and a gray hooded sweatshirt, the release said.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing at this time. Anyone having information related to this incident, or other crimes, is urged to contact the Pittsburg Police Department at 620-231-1700, or at the automated tip line, 620-231-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous.