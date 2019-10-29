PITTSBURG — Karen Smith and Christine Kline from Burroughs Audubon Society in Blue Springs, Missouri, will speak at the Sperry-Galligar Audubon meeting at 7 p.m. on Thursday, in Room 102, PSU's Yates Hall, 1702 S. Joplin St., Pittsburg. They will be sharing information about the "Wings Over Weston" program which is a partnership with the Burroughs Audubon Society and the Missouri State Parks held in Weston, Missouri. The mission of "Wings Over Weston" is to introduce birds, migration, and the importance of conservation of habitat to children and birders of tomorrow. Their annual festival, for children and birders of all ages, hosts more than 30 stations including how to build a bird feeder, Bird Olympics, The Great Migration game, bird banding, live birds from Operation Wildlife and Raptor Rehab, hummingbirds and more. Free and open to the public.