In 2011, when our sons were very young, I wrote a feature story for the paper about a Halloween production that was inspired by Tim Burton’s “Nightmare Before Christmas.”

It was conceived and directed by Kaye Lewis and her Midwest Regional Ballet, and after seeing a few bits and pieces in rehearsal, I was excited to take the entire family to a performance.

As we bundled the boys in the car to head to Memorial Auditorium, they asked us to explain what we were going to see.

“It’s the story of ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ — you remember, the animated movie? — but it’s on stage, and there won’t be any words. It’s being performed by Midwest Regional Ballet,” I explained.

If either of the boys had been driving, they would have slammed on the breaks.

“What?!” they hollered. “A ballet?! No words?! That sounds boring!”

Grumble grumble, humph humph.

With coaxing and encouragement, and aided by the fact that they were not, in fact, driving, we got them to the show, they watched it, and they loved it. So did we.

Filled with hip-hop dancing, over-the-top costumes and makeup, humor, and color, it wasn’t what they expected after hearing the word “ballet.”

But then, nothing that Midwest Regional Ballet does is expected. We’ve been to see most all of their performances — CATS, Stolen Christmas (Grinch), Alice in Steampunk Wonderland, Dracula, and more — and they’re always good and always full of energy and imagination.

A few years after “Nightmare,” Younger Son even had the opportunity to perform with Midwest Regional Ballet himself: He danced as Fritz, younger brother to Clara, in one of my all-time favorite Christmas tales, “The Nutcracker.” It was a lifetime memory.

This week, audiences once again have an opportunity to see Lewis’ stage adaptation of Burton’s beloved story, this time around titled “This is Halloween.” It opens on Halloween and runs through Sunday, with performances at 7:30 on Oct. 31, Nov. 1, and Nov. 2, and at 2 p.m. on Nov. 2 and 3.

On opening night, audiences are invited to participate in a costume contest, and the first 100 children in attendance will receive treat bags.

The story follows the misadventures of Jack Skellington, Halloweentown's beloved pumpkin king, who has become bored with the same annual routine of frightening people in the "real world." When Jack accidentally stumbles upon Christmastown, all bright colors and warm spirits, he gets a new lease on life — and he plots to bring Christmas under his control by kidnapping Santa Claus and taking over the role.

Jack soon discovers, though, that even the best-laid plans of mice and skeleton men can go seriously awry.

It’s great family fun and this time will include a longtime Pittsburg dancer in the role of Sally: Libby Vogel, who has grown up on stage at Memorial. Jack Skellington will be played by Major Smith, Zero will be played by Maggie Arehart, Genevieve Arehart will play Shock, Lock will be played by Xander Goertzen, and Wyatt Tasker will play Barrel.

Tickets are $10 general admission in the balcony, $12 for children and seniors on the main floor (reserved) and $15 for adults on the main floor (reserved). Purchase them in advance to avoid long lines at the show: www.memorialauditorium.org or 620-231-7827.

In the lobby:

Art by the talented students in the Pittsburg State University Art Association and Kappa Pi is on exhibit in the Beverly Corcoran Gallery in the lobby at Memorial until Monday.

Plan to arrive to the show a few minutes earlier than usual to take a look and buy concessions, or take a moment during intermission to check out their work.

Broadway at the Bicknell:

Veterans Day is around the corner, and the first nationally touring Broadway show of the season at the Bicknell Family Center for the Arts celebrates the story of veterans.

Called “Bandstand,” it’s a new American musical filled with infectious music and heart-stopping dancing, choreographed by the same person who choreographed Hamilton. We’re lucky to be among the first stops it’s making as it crisscrosses the U.S.

The year is 1945, and six soldiers return from war to a changed country. When NBC announces a national competition to find the nation’s next great musical superstars, they form a band unlike any the nation has ever seen.

Along the way, they discover the power of music to face the impossible, find their voice, and finally feel like they have a place to call home.

Buy tickets now while you still can: www.bicknellcenter.com. PSU students, staff, faculty, and retired faculty/staff may buy in person at the Weede with an ID for as much as half off the ticket price.

Speaking of the Bicknell: Thanks to each and every person who attended the Pittsburg Multi-Gen Chorus concert, “‘70s to the Max!’,” last week! It was incredibly exciting to perform for an overflow crowd and to feel the energy during the Standing O! Thanks also to those who donated at the door to help cover expenses!

Fill me in

Know about something related to the world of fine or performing arts that should be in this column? Email me! andra.stefanoni@gmail.com

— Andra Bryan Stefanoni is a lifelong Pittsburg resident and arts enthusiast. She is the director of media relations at Pittsburg State University.