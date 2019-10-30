ARMA — Arma businesses are coming together for the first ever Downtown Merchants Fall Festival.

The festival will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday in downtown Arma. Many of the merchants will have Christmas related items to sell and will have order sign ups for the upcoming holiday season.

People will have the opportunity to visit merchants including Forever Flowers, Mengarelli’s Italian Table, Joyous Photos, Needle Me Forever, Arma Public Library and Schroeder’s Custom Butchering.

“We decided there was some interesting stuff that people don’t see that are all local and specialized shops,” Forever Flowers Owner Larry Black said.

Forever Flowers will open its doors to the public so they can check out silk floral arrangements, Black said, and Mengarelli’s will offer samples and holiday orders.

Local photographer Renee Popejoy, owner of Joyous Photos, is going to provide photography services. Schroeder’s Custom Butchering will be there with its products and

Needle Me Forever will sell homemade quilts.

The library will have an art show and sale, and there will be a book folding demonstration.

“It’s wonderful to see the community come together and get ready for the holidays,” Arma Library Director Brenda Banks said.

According to Arma Economic Development member Lissa Rhodes, the event is a good way to encourage the Arma community and beyond to visit downtown Arma.

“One of the things we need to be working on for economic development in our community is bringing in good traffic and make people aware that we do have a downtown,” she said.