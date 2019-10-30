PITTSBURG — Earlier this year, the Morning Sun and GateHouse Media reported extensively on the closure of Oswego Community Hospital and the network of companies and characters involved in managing it and several other small rural hospitals in multiple states leading up to Oswego’s hospital shutting its doors in February.

Along with Oswego, the Kansas Attorney General’s Office opened an investigation of Horton Community Hospital several months ago. It is unclear whether Hillsboro Community Hospital, the third Kansas hospital once managed by Florida businessman Jorge Perez’s company EmpowerHMS, was ever under investigation by the AG’s office.

“The attorney general’s office is aware of the situation involving hospitals managed by EmpowerHMS, but we have no new information to provide at this time,” CJ Grover, public information officer for the Office of Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt, wrote in an email last week.

It has recently been reported that Hillsboro Community Hospital may soon be bought by the company Rural Hospital Group (RHG).

Although some of those involved in running RHG did business with Perez in the past, at least one of these, James Shaffer, later sued Perez, alleging “that Perez’s group misappropriated $2 million from the 10 small hospitals, pushed four of the hospitals into default on $29.3 million in loans, submitted false hospital reports to Medicare and Medicaid, and rendered ‘essentially valueless’ the $3 million of value other owners of the hospital group held when the Perez group took control,” the Kansas City Star reported in 2018.

Two other companies, Health Acquisition Co. and HMC Hospitals have connections to both Perez and Shaffer.

In addition to Shaffer’s suit, the Perez-linked organization Rural Community Hospitals of America (RCHA) also filed a lawsuit against RHG in West Virginia, apparently prior to Shaffer suing Perez and some of his other associates.

“In it, Rural Community Hospitals of America, which is run by many of the same people as Health Acquisition, alleges Shaffer and other high-ranking HMC officials hid that Medicare had overpaid their hospitals by $8 million, which had to be paid back and made the hospitals less valuable,” The Oklahoman reported.

“RCHA also claimed Shaffer and a colleague took $500,000 from the hospitals for themselves and used company resources to build a competing business.”

As reported by the Hillsboro Star-Journal, several of those now running RHG also served in leadership positions at RCHA when it previously managed Hillsboro’s hospital.

“When Rural Community Hospitals of America operated the Hillsboro hospital in the past, it broke ground on a new building in December 2010, but by October 2011, the company filed for bankruptcy, postponing construction,” the Star-Journal reported.

According to RHG Chief Legal Officer Dennis Davis, however, new construction had begun at that time not in Hillsboro, but in Oswego. That construction was apparently never completed, and Oswego Community Hospital has not reopened since shutting its doors earlier this year. A new building was later built at the Hillsboro hospital, but was not completed until shortly after the current management team at RHG cut ties with Perez and his associates, who were continuing to operate the hospital at the time.

Davis also discussed the past ownership and management arrangement of Hillsboro hospital, and RHG’s past business dealings and disputes with Perez and some of his associates previously written about in GateHouse Media’s reporting, including former West Virginia Health and Human Resources Secretary Paul Nusbaum, in an interview Tuesday with the Morning Sun.

“Until Perez and Nusbaum took it over, the hospital was owned by HMC/CAH Consolidated, which is a third company of investors that owned those 10 hospitals, and then RCHA was the manager hired by HMC to manage and operate the hospitals,” Davis said. “That’s who we worked for.”

He also explained Shaffer’s involvement.

“Jim Shaffer was the long-time chairman of the board of HMC, so he wasn’t an officer but he was the chairman of the board of directors. By the end of March of 2017, because he could see the same problems looming that we saw, Jim resigned as the chairman of the board of HMC and he was not involved with HMC or Hillsboro hospital after March of ‘17, which was on or about the same date we left as managers,” Davis said.

“We weren’t going to stay involved in the management of that hospital once Perez and Nusbaum took it over because we don’t think they do business in the right way.”

Davis said he and the other managers of RHG now refer to Perez, Nusbaum, and some of their other associates as “the Perez group.”

“After we had done some research and got some information about the Perez group, when they actually came in and took over the company in March [2017] — that would include Hillsboro hospital, but they took over all the other hospitals as well — we resigned and left any further association because we did not want to be involved with, work for, Mr. Nusbaum and Mr. Perez and the other people that they brought with them.”

Brent King, the court-appointed bankruptcy trustee for the Hillsboro hospital, said Tuesday he is “very, very optimistic” about RHG’s bid to acquire the facility.

“I’m very confident that we’ve chosen the right buyer,” King said, adding that RHG’s past business associations should not reflect badly on the company.

“Jorge Perez has left a lot of victims in his wake and it’s unfortunate that Rural Hospital Group was just another one of them,” he said.

Davis said the West Virginia lawsuit against RHG was not properly filed and was later dismissed. If RHG acquires Hillsboro Community Hospital it will be the third hospital owned by the company, Davis said, in addition to those it currently owns in Marion, Kentucky, and Wellington, Kansas.

“From March of ‘17 until today, we have never had any dealings of any sort, personal or otherwise, with either Mr. Nusbaum or Mr. Perez and his people,” Davis said. “I think I met Mr. Perez once back before March of ‘17, but besides that one time I’ve never actually talked to the man, and neither has any of the other people in our group.”

Though past attempts by the Morning Sun and GateHouse Media to reach Perez and Nusbaum for comment have been unsuccessful, Perez gave a rare interview about the final days of his hospital empire’s operations — when employees of his Southeast Kansas hospital in Oswego were left trying to keep the facility open without being paid for weeks — to Kaiser Health News for an article published in August.

“I had a whole executive team of experts, and they made decisions — we all made decisions — of what needed to be paid so we can live another day,” Perez reportedly said. “Do we pay the medication? Do we pay the pharmacy stuff? Do we pay the doctors? Do we pay the nurse?”

After a bankruptcy declaration earlier this year by Perez’s EmpowerHMS, access to Hillsboro Community Hospital’s electronic records was cut off. For most of 2019, the hospital has either been in receivership or Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

“So if you just look at day one, which is like January of this year, right to this day, that's the only financial information we have had to make our evaluation,” Davis told NPR affiliate KCUR-FM. “But at least we know that’s been prepared honestly.”

Late last month, David Byrns — another Perez associate but one with no apparent ties to RHG — agreed to plead guilty to federal criminal charges of conspiracy to commit health care fraud.

"This all began with our audit of a small county-owned hospital. Our work helped expose a nationwide conspiracy that led to these federal criminal charges," Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway said in a statement released following Byrns’s plea agreement. "Health care fraud impacts costs for all Missourians and underscores the importance of holding those responsible accountable. Over the past two years, my office has worked with law enforcement throughout the nation to ensure that those responsible for these crimes are punished."

The case “marks the largest fraud exposed in the history of the State Auditor's Office,” according to a press release that accompanied Galloway’s statement.

The chain of hospitals formerly managed by Perez and his associates was once active in at least six states, including Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Tennessee, and North Carolina.