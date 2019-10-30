For those with younger children looking for a safe alternative to letting them roam the streets with the ghosts and ghouls this Halloween, several options are available in Pittsburg:

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 30

Safe Trick or Treat at the Museum

Bring your little goblins to a night at Crawford County Historical Museum, 651 Frontage Rd., on Wednesday, Oct. 30, from 5 to 7 p.m. Co-hosted by PSU Circle K and campus organizations, kids will visit booths throughout the museum for candy and various activities. Costume prizes for all age groups and prizes for campus booths. For more information, call 620-231-1440.

THURSDAY, OCT. 31

City of Pittsburg Pic & Treat

Three locations and three times the candy! Come to the “haunted” City Hall on Thursday, Oct. 31, from 3 to 5 p.m. for sweets, treats, giveaways and more. Then stop by the Pittsburg Public Library for more fun surprises and strike a pose in the Halloween-themed photo booth. Pittsburg Parks & Recreation Department is also joining the fun! Visit their office at Lincoln Center for even more treats. Pic & Treat is free and open to everyone. For more information, contact Tammy Crays at 620-231-4100.

Tub O’ Treat

Bring your kids for treat bags, hot cocoa and apple cider. Hosted by New Hope Services. For more information, call New Hope at 620-231-2791. Thursday, Oct. 31, from 3 to 8 p.m. at New Hope Services, 2614 N. Joplin St., Pittsburg.

Halloween Spooktacular

Trick or treating with your kids at Via Christi Village combines fun with a kind gesture toward others. Some of these residents don’t get many visitors so seeing your children is a huge treat. They give your kids candy and make a big fuss over your children. For more information, call Jackie Raio at 620-235-0020. Hosted by Via Christi Village. Thursday, Oct. 31, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Via Christi Village, 1502 E. Centennial Dr., Pittsburg.

Trick or Treat

Trick-or-treaters are welcome at ArtForms Gallery, 620 N. Broadway St. in Downtown Pittsburg this Halloween. Come for sweet treats and a photo in your costume from 4 to 7 p.m.. For more information, call 620-240-0165.

Trunk or Treat

Several local churches in Pittsburg are hosting Oct. 31 Trunk or Treat events. These include:

Trinity Baptist Church: 4:30 p.m. at Trinity Baptist Church parking lot, 301 E. Washington St. For more information, call Trinity Baptist Church at 620-231-4410.

FLAG Church: 6 to 7:30 p.m. at 1234 N. Rouse St.. FLAG Church will be handing out candy for kids and grilling hotdogs. For more information, call 620-232-3524.

PittNaz Church: Join PittNaz Church, 816 E. Quincy St., from 6 to 7:30 p.m. for an evening of fun. Parking lot will be blocked off so families can travel car to car collecting candy. For more information, call 620-231-0658.

Countryside Christian Church: 6 to 8 p.m. at Countryside Christian Church parking lot, 1901 E. 4th St. Make plans this Halloween night to stop by CCC’s Trunk or Treat. Candy will be passed out of themed trunks. This is free and open to all kids. Parking available in the parking lot across the street. For more information, call 620-232-9210.