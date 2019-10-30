PITTSBURG — Pittsburg State University audio production students will put on a performance Thursday of a radio show using old-fashioned Foley sound effects, inspired by Orson Welles’s famous 1938 “War of the Worlds” radio broadcast.

The performance at the Dotty and Bill Miller Theatre in the Bicknell Family Center for the Arts will be open to students, faculty, and staff from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., with seating beginning at 11:15 a.m. Although attendance will be limited because of the relatively small size of the venue, the audio performance will later be made available to listeners online.

“Foley sound effects, named after sound-effects artist Jack Foley, is the use of everyday objects to create sound effects for films, videos, and other media — everything from the swishing of clothing to footsteps to squeaky doors,” according to a PSU press release. “When done well, it goes unnoticed by the audience because it sounds so realistic.”

The use of Foley sound effects is “kind of an age-old craft,” said Andra Stefanoni, PSU director of media relations. “It dates back to the early days of radio broadcast.”

Although PSU Assistant Professor Jason Knowles, who is leading the production, has done similar projects using Foley sound effects in the past, it is a first for his PSU COMM 475 Audio Production Class.

In an interview Tuesday as the students prepared to start their dress rehearsal of the performance, Knowles said many of the objects being used to make the sound effects came from Dollar Tree.

“They’ve got some old shoes, we’ve got some gravel that they’re going to be using the shoes on,” Knowles said. “We got some little serving cups here that they can use like the coconuts to make the horse hooves sound” — like in the movie “Monty Python and the Holy Grail.”

The idea of doing a broadcast using Foley sound effects and the timing of the performance on Halloween was inspired by the Oct. 30, 1938 “War of the Worlds” broadcast by Orson Welles, who adapted his script from the science fiction novel The War of the Worlds by H.G. Wells (no relation) and notoriously caused a panic as some listeners thought they were hearing actual news reports of an invasion from Mars.

“I was an undergrad when I first heard it,” Knowles said of Welles’s broadcast, “and then I went back and listened to it again as a graduate student and as a teacher and that’s when I really found an appreciation for it.”

While the idea for the radio performance was inspired by Welles’s radio show, the script the PSU students are using — titled “Tall Tales of the Dangerously Daffy and Definitely Delusional” and incorporating several different story lines — won’t be very scary.

“It’s inspired by that, the style is — the stories are not going to be,” Knowles said. “They’re going to be pretty cheesy.”

The script was created from a “story building exercise,” Knowles said, that involved picking characters and story elements at random out of popcorn buckets. The script was also combined with royalty-free stage plays written by author Aaron Shepard, which the students then adapted into radio plays.