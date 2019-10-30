One driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries following a wreck on Highway 69 on Tuesday. The other driver sustained minor injuries.

According to a release from the Kansas Highway Patrol, at 2:35 p.m. first responders were called to an injury wreck at Highway 69, 20 miles north of Kansas 47 and Highway 69 Junction.

A 2009 Chevrolet Impala, driven by Eric Redern, 47 of Arma, was going south on Highway 69, according to the release. Redern crossed the center line and struck a 2019 Toyota driven by David Shinn, 72 of Uniontown, head on. A third vehicle was hit with debris and its occupants sustained no injuries.

Redern was taken to Ascension Via Christi Hospital with a serious injury and Shinn had minor injuries but was not taken to the hospital, the release said.