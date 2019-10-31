GIRARD — Crawford County Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested Merlin “Jack” Nelson, 87, of Girard, owner of A Girard Bonding Co., on Oct. 30 for attempting to commit unlawful sexual relations, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

The arrest was made following an investigation into Nelson allegedly attempting to engage in unlawful sexual relations, as a bondsman, with an inmate of the Crawford County Jail, in exchange for bonding the inmate out of jail.

Sheriff Danny Smith said the investigation was “really pretty recent,” having begun in the last week, and there is only one alleged victim involved “that we know of right now.” Smith said further information on the identity of the alleged victim could not be released at this time.

Nelson was released from the Crawford County Jail after posting a $5,000 bond. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information concerning the incident is encouraged to contact the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office at 620-724-8274. Nelson is presumed innocent unless and until the allegations against him are proven beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.