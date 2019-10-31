GIRARD — The Crawford County Commission opened bids at its Tuesday meeting on a sewer line relocation project in Franklin expected to cost several hundred thousand dollars that the county is responsible for in order to facilitate the larger Highway 69 expansion project.

Jim Zibert of Earles Engineering & Inspection, Inc. presented six bids for the Crawford County Sewer District #3 Sewer Line Relocation Project, which were evenly split between Kansas and Missouri contractors.

The three Missouri firms that bid on the project were Jeff Asbell Excavating & Trucking, Inc. out of Carl Junction with a bid of $537,778.50, Goins Enterprises of Joplin with a bid of $460,613.50, and Bennett, Inc. of Lamar with a bid of $647,839.

The Kansas bidders were Nowak Construction Co. of Goddard with a bid of $605,733, Greeley Excavating, LLC of Greeley with a bid of $429,377, and the lowest bid of the six from Heck & Wicker, Inc. of Parsons at $414,710.20.

“First of all we’d like to thank everybody that bid,” Commission Chairman Tom Moody said following the announcement of the bids.

The commission agreed to have county legal counsel and engineering staff review the bids and return to the commission with a recommendation.

Later in the meeting Moody said he wanted County Counselor Jim Emerson to “kind of follow what’s going on and check references, because your lowest bid may not always be your best.”

When the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) first informed the commission earlier this that it would have to foot the bill for the sewer line relocation work in Franklin, it had estimated the project could cost as much as $1 million.

“They came in significantly less than what had been estimated,” County Clerk Don Pyle said of the recently announced bids. “That was good news.”

Pyle said Thursday that county staff had been reviewing the bids and the commission could decide on a contractor for the sewer line relocation work as soon as Friday. Work on the project will begin shortly after the contract is awarded.