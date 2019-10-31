FRIDAY, SATURDAY & SUNDAY

MRB to perform 'This is Halloween'

Midwest Regional Ballet will perform “This is Halloween” at 7:30 p.m. from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, and they will also perform at 2 p.m. on Nov. 2 and Nov. 3 at Pittsburg Memorial Auditorium. Tickets are on sale now for $15, $12 and $10. For more information and tickets visit www.memorialauditorium.org or call 620-231-7827.

SATURDAY

35th annual Pittsburg Toy Run

Motorcyclists will collect toys for children at noon on Saturday at the Big Lots parking lot. They will leave at noon to take the toys to the Pittsburg Salvation Army.

Downtown Arma Merchants Fall Festival

Arma businesses are coming together for the first ever Downtown Merchants Fall Festival.

The festival will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday in downtown Arma. Many of the merchants will have Christmas related items to sell and will have order sign ups for the upcoming holiday season.

Holiday Market at The Barn

The 2019 Holiday Market will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at The Barn At Timber Cove, Pittsburg. The Holiday Market will be a shopping event to promote and showcase local independents and small businesses to our community. It will be a great event to get everyone in the spirit of holiday shopping. The event will be free and open to the public.

St. John Lutheran Church Bazaar

St. John Lutheran Church at 3rd and Walnut in Pittsburg will host a bazaar from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.

SUNDAY

Annual Turkey Dinner

Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St Mary's-Colgan High School, 212 E. 9th St., Pittsburg. $8 adults, $5 for children (6-12 years old), Children 5 and under eat free. Turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes & gravy, green beans, salad, homemade dessert, and drink. Dine in or Carry Out available. Delivery service provided by the Knights of Columbus to homebound Our Lady of Lourdes parishioners. Please contact the parish office for details: 620-231-2135.