1. The commission had a 15-minute executive session, which included Crawford County Mental Health Board Chair Ron Womble, to discuss non-elected personnel matters.

2. Commissioner Tom Moody made a motion, which was approved following a second by Commissioner Bruce Blair, to award a contract for a sewer line relocation project in Franklin to Heck & Wicker, Inc. of Parsons.

3. Under new business, Blair noted that a county truck is in need of major repairs. Moody asked Blair to get an estimate for the cost of the repairs from county staff.

4. Under old business, County Clerk Don Pyle discussed new requirements for post-election auditing.

5. The commission discussed ongoing work on a new landfill contract for the county.