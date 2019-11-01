Several military appreciation-related activities are planned in conjunction with Pittsburg State’s home football game against Missouri Western, which kicks off at 1 p.m. They are free and open to the public.

Such activities have been a long-standing tradition at PSU, typically on the home game day closest to Veterans Day.

BOGO ticket special for retired and active duty military: Buy one, get one free GA tickets with valid military ID. The box office opens at 11 a.m. Valid game day only.

PSU hats for veterans: PSU Alumni & Constituent Relations will give away PSU Military Appreciation hats to Veterans, while supplies last, during GorillaFest in Gorilla Village from 10 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

A Million Thanks: During GorillaFest, make thank-you cards for veterans and military service members in Gorilla Village. Children receive a free military appreciation sticker and pom poms upon completion.

Static displays: Snap some photos and check out a UH-60 Blackhawk, a 113 Armored Personnel Carrier, and more on the President’s Field with members of ROTC from 10 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

Face painting: ROTC will provide red and gold face-painting for children on the President's Field from 10 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

ROTC senior cadets will lead the Gorilla Football team during the Champions Walk and will be sworn in during halftime on Brandenburg Field.