PITTSBURG — The suspect in an early morning armed robbery on Tuesday at a Pittsburg convenience store was apprehended Thursday after fleeing from law enforcement in Parsons, where he was being held Friday.

On Oct. 29, at approximately 2:30 a.m., Pittsburg police officers were dispatched to the Snak-Atak convenience store at 1101 E. 4th St. following a report of an armed robbery that had just occurred. The store clerk reported being held up at gunpoint by an unidentified male suspect brandishing a handgun. The suspect allegedly took an undetermined amount of cash during the robbery before fleeing on foot. The clerk was not injured during the robbery.

The suspect was later identified as 20-year-old David Lamont Young III.

On Thursday morning, Young was spotted in Parsons by officers who attempted to apprehend him. Young allegedly fled from officers and a brief vehicle pursuit ensued before Young was apprehended and taken into custody without further incident. There were no injuries reported during the pursuit.

The Parsons Police Department provided additional information on Young’s apprehension.

On Wednesday, Parsons police received information from the Pittsburg Police Department about the robbery, according to the Parsons PD press release. Pittsburg police released a bulletin with a vehicle description and tag information along with information on a juvenile person of interest and a photograph of Young, the release notes.

While Parsons police were setting up controlled surveillance, three individuals exited a residence and got into a vehicle that officers had identified as matching Pittsburg police’s description. Additional officers were called to assist in a “High Risk Traffic Stop.”

Police initiated a traffic stop at Central and Crawford in Parsons and the vehicle sped off from officers. A pursuit ensued before the suspect vehicle crashed into a stop sign and another vehicle in the 300 block of South 18th Street, blowing a tire.

“The suspect vehicle lost its tire in the 1300 block of Appleton and two of the three occupants fled on foot,” according to the release.

Young and a juvenile were subsequently apprehended.

“The third occupant was identified as the vehicle owner and Young’s girlfriend, Kayla Talley,” the release notes. “She was later released. A weapon in connection to the robbery was recovered from the vehicle.”

Police obtained a search warrant for a Parsons address listed as Young’s residence and the warrant was jointly executed by Parsons and Pittsburg detectives. “Evidence connected to the

Aggravated Robbery was collected from the residence,” according to the Parsons PD release.

Young remained in Parsons Police Department custody Friday on charges stemming from the pursuit there.

Young was charged in Labette County with Felony Fleeing and Eluding, Aggravated Child Endangerment, “and a litany of traffic infractions relating to the pursuit,” according to the release. “He is also being charged in Crawford County in relation to the Aggravated Robbery. The juvenile that was arrested had multiple Labette County Warrants, but charges are being sent to the Labette County Attorney for Interference with Law Enforcement Officer as well.”

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. Anyone with information related to this incident, or other crimes, is urged to contact the Pittsburg Police Department at 620-231-1700, or at the department’s automated tip line, 620-231-TIPS (8477), or the Parsons Police Department at 620-421-7060, or its tip line at 620-421-7057, or by email at tips@parsonspd.com. Callers may remain anonymous.