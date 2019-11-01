FRONTENAC — The Frontenac Raiders captured a 34-0 Class 3A State Playoff opening round victory over the Girard Trojans at home on Thursday night.

The Trojans could not get their running game going early against the Raiders, and Frontenac had a strong all-around showing on both sides of the football.

The Raider defense continued their dominant play, claiming their third shut-out of the season.

Quarterback Jake Beckmann accounted for three touchdowns on the night, with his first coming on a 25-yard touchdown rush early in the first quarter.

Beckmann struck again midway in the first quarter, passing for his first touchdown of the night, finding Cale Bridwell near the back of the end-zone to push the lead to 14-0.

Beckmann rumbled for his second rushing touchdown early in the second quarter, extending the advantage.

Bridwell helped extend the lead even further, scoring his second touchdown right before halftime, and the Raiders grabbed a 28-0 lead heading into the break.

Alex Johnson chipped in the final Raider touchdown in the third quarter.

The Girard Trojans close the season with a 4-5 record. The Trojans defeated Osawatomie 56-22 the prior week.

Frontenac will host CNC foe Galena in the second round. The Bulldogs outlasted Burlington on the road 44-34 in their first round matchup.

Frontenac defeated Galena 27-14 earlier this season.

Colgan knocks out Bluestem

St. Mary’s-Colgan scored eight touchdowns in route to a 57-0 win over Leon Bluestem on Thursday in Thursday’s Class 1A first round tilt.

Six different Panthers tallied touchdowns against Bluestem. Gianni Piccini passed for a touchdown and rushed for two to spark a 48-0 first half. Domenico Bevilacqua also accounted for two touchdowns in the first half.

Blaise Dawson led the rushing attack with 96 yards and one touchdown. Piccini notched 89 yards and two scores.

Colin Hite, Derek VanBecelaere and Jalen VanBecelaere also added in touchdowns on the night.

Colgan’s defense held Bluestem to 23 total yards, out-gaining them 339-23.

The Panthers will play the winner of the Hillsboro/Pleasanton matchup.