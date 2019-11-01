We gave Gloria Oertle, our across-the-back-alley neighbor, a little send off out at the Lamplighter Inn a few weeks back. She died the way she lived — on the move — after putting on her makeup and jewelry, driving to her heart doctor and doing a little grocery shopping as she entered the back door of her home. She was 92.

It was a simple service. We sang and prayed together — ‘Will The Circle Be Unbroken,’ ‘Amazing Grace,’ Psalm 23, ‘The Prayer of St. Francis,’ and ‘The Lord’s Prayer” — listened a recording of her and her husband’s favorite song, “Stardust,” and told stories about her. Then shared a simple meal.

As I looked out over the gathering I was especially drawn to the eyes of my neighbors, noting the gap her passing leaves in our little corner of town. She’d moved in in 1959.

Over the years we discussed how discourage the squirrels from eating our tomatoes (‘Dust ‘em with red pepper.’), shared shopping tips (‘Get some cantaloupe out at Aldi’s. They’re really good and on sale.’) and the difficulty of deciding which 5 coupon choices to eat at Festa Italiana in Frontenac (“My goodness … with all that good food, I just wonder how a person could ever choose.”)

Back in 2005, while talking over the fence about the demolition of the storied Tower Ballroom, Gloria, who danced there all through the 1940s and 1950s, got a faraway look in her eyes. “It just wasn’t New Years Eve,” she proclaimed, shaking her head emphatically, “if we didn’t go to the Tower!”

I also learned some new things about Gloria at the service. She was once a waitress at the old Otto Way, her middle name was Geraldine (which gave rise to her nicknames G.G. and Go-Go), during WW II, she worked in Washington for the Department of the Navy writing condolence letters to the families of sailors who’d been killed, and, in later years, she slept on one side of her bed one week and the other side the next to avoid having to wash the sheets every week.

In 2011 Gloria’s yard (and our shared alley) started sinking due to an old mine cave in. She had to relocate while the Kansas Department of Health arranged to fill in the hole with concrete sluice and have her house moved halfway out into Olive street so crews could dig out a foundation and replace the plumbing before pouring a new basement and moving the house back.

Of course we had lots of people coming by to watch the site we nicknamed ‘The Big Dig’. One day, when she was back in the neighborhood overseeing the project, we discussed charging the gawkers a fee to help her with the cost of repairing the internal damage to her house, which her homeowner’s insurance didn’t cover, but, in the end, decided it might be in bad taste.

A voracious reader, she daily read this newspaper front to back, assorted magazines, inserts, and paperback novels. One of the things I’ll miss most is looking out my south window to see her sitting on her back deck engrossed in a book.

Or coming back from a walk with Arlo to find her reading in the driver side back seat of her car (She told me when I asked about this that, as a child, she always took a book along when she went anywhere in the car so she could read; that it still gave her a good childhood feeling to read there.) Maybe it was one way she stayed so young at heart — so full of curiosity and energy; optimistic and ready to explore.

As much as anything I suppose I’ll miss her voice — whether her flirty giggle in telling about a man she saw that ‘was easy on the eyes,’ a beckoning call to ask if I had time to come over to change her smoke detector batteries, or her quirky, musical announcement reminiscent of Van Morrison on her phone answering machine – “This is Gloria, G-L-O-R-I-A.”

Her daughters — Pam, Debbie and Reenee — shared mom memories and thanked us, saying that without her neighbors and their support she would never have been able to live out her life in her home.

True, but she gave as much as she got.

I don’t only mean things like taking care of old Al Richards as he aged or letting me know where to get a good bargain or phoning to see if Arlo was okay when she noticed a black Lab running loose down the street.

I mean her modeling of how to grow old with a positive attitude, sense of humor, childlike curiosity and flair for life. Not to mention a little sexual vibrato.

Take, for instance, the day she phoned and impishly asked if Linda or I would come over and take a picture of the naked ladies in her yard. Linda went over and, sure enough, they were there — long legged ladies lined up against the north side of her garage. Elegant pink blooms atop leafless (naked) stems. Surprise lilies. Linda snapped a few shots with her iPhone and sent them off to her daughters as Gloria watched with a playful smile from her back deck.

— J.T. Knoll is a writer, speaker and celebrant. He also operates Knoll Training, Consulting & Training in Pittsburg. He can be reached at 620-231-0499, jtknoll@swbell.net, or 401 W. Euclid, Pittsburg, KS 66762