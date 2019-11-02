PITTSBURG — More than 600 high school students visited Pittsburg State University’s campus on Friday.

The students were there to explore technology pathways which they could learn at the university.

The open house was at the Kansas Technology Center where there are five different departments and many emphasis areas students can learn about, Department of Technology and Workforce Learning instructor Matt Brown said.

“A lot of times we have parents and students who come for a tour but they really don’t get to see [everything there is to offer] because faculty members like myself and students are learning, so the don’t really get to see in-depth stuff that they can do here,” Brown said. “By in large today, most of the classes are not happening and students and faculty are in their labs giving demonstrations so that all of these students see firsthand the career field they could potentially go into.”

Community college students who are planning to transfer to a university were also at the open house.

The students toured the building and then went inside classrooms and labs where students and instructors gave demonstrations. Demonstrations ranged from machining a Gus the Gorilla on a router in Architectural Manufacturing Management and Technology, to injection molding in Plastics Engineering Technology, to using a mini excavator in the Outdoor Construction Lab.

Girard High School freshman Gage Kmiec said he’s not quite sure what career path he’s going to take, but he was interested in the automotive section during the tour.

Another student, Halle McPherson a junior from Columbus Unified High School, came to the university with her graphic design and yearbook classes. She currently plans to be a nurse but after taking a look around the KTC she is considering taking technology courses as extracurricular classes.

“I think it’s [the open house] cool and it showed me the opportunities in graphic design and everything,” she said, adding, “I kind of like the robotics and virtual reality center.”