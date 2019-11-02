Former Pittsburg resident and Special Olympics Kansas President and CEO John Lair has been awarded the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award from the White House for logging more than 10,000 hours over the last 25 years for Special Olympics Kansas.

He has received Bronze, Silver and Gold Presidential Medals and a congratulatory letter from President Trump.

Lair is a graduate of Pittsburg High School and Pittsburg State University.

Lair started as a volunteer in college with Special Olympics Kansas and fell in love with the movement. He coached 16 different sports in his Coaching Career. He has been honored in several ways over the years.

In 2015 he was awarded the State of Kansas Advocate of the Year Award, 2015 Pittsburg High School Outstanding Alumni, 2014 North America Special Olympics Coach of the Year, 2016 American Health Care Association “Hero of the Year”, and 2016 Pittsburg State University Outstanding Alumni Award just to name a few.

“I am truly honored to work with Special Olympics athletes and coaches everyday,” Lair said in a release. “I am truly blessed for the life that I have and I truly am humbled by this prestigious award.

“I smile thinking back on all the good times I have had with Special Olympics and I look forward to many more great memories.”