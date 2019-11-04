PITTSBURG — On Saturday approximately 90 motorcyclists strapped toys to their bikes and drove down Broadway to drop off toys at the Salvation Army for the 35th annual Pittsburg Toy Run.

The toys were collected for the Crawford County Community Christmas Distribution which provides families with food, toiletries and toys.

“This is a fun and exciting day because it kicks off our Christmas season,” Salvation Army Pittsburg Lt. Mylie Hadden said as she shared her thanks to the bikers who brought in over 100 toys.

Lynnette Layden, Pittsburg, had strapped a giant stuffed elephant to her motorcycle.

“I’m here for the kids, to help give kids toys,” she said. “It makes your heart feel good to help kids.

“There’s people out there that need help and if we can help a little bit that’s what we’re here for.”

Every year, Bill Daneke, Pittsburg, donates a bicycle.

“I came to be social and get ready for Christmas spirit,” he said, adding, “It makes me sad that we have to do this, but we do it, and I’m thankful.”

Daneke said many motorcyclists who showed up to the event had to take advantage of charity to get by at one point in their lives.

“That’s why they do it,” he said.

Another attendee, who goes by Sparky, said he wouldn’t miss the toy drive for anything. He’s been going for over two decades and he wasn’t going to miss this year’s — even if he can’t ride his motorcycle because of a recent wreck.

“This is a lucky community,” he said. “When somebody needs something there’s always someone.” He added that his motorcyclist friends are part of the group and they supported him Saturday at the hospital. He received a day pass for the toy run.

People who missed Saturday’s toy drive and wish to donate can drop off new toys or monetary donations with Salvation Army volunteers from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 9 at the Walmart Supercenter entrances. Donations can also be made through an online registry at: https://bit.ly/2JOeYXD.

Donations stay local.

People must pre-register for the Crawford County Community Christmas Distribution day at the Salvation Army or Wesley House. Contact the Salvation Army to register at 620-231-0415 or visit the Salvation Army at 307 E 5th St. Pittsburg.