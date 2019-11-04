PITTSBURG — Did you know that cheese used to be stored in cupboards?

Area residents will have the opportunity to learn about the history of cheese and watch cheese making demonstrations at the Crawford County Historical Museum. Of course there will also be some cheese tasting, first come first serve.

The event will be led by husband and wife duo Tim and Ruth Field and it will be from noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday at the museum. People can register for the event online at crawfordcountymuseum.com.

Tim Field used to work at Har-Ber Village Museum in Grove, Oklahoma, where he gave presentations on rural America in the 1800s, including demonstrations of how cheese was made.

“If you had a farm you had to have a way to preserve your milk,” he said.

People can get different types of cheese by using different types of milk, Field said.

On Sunday, the Fields will show people how to make basic farmer’s cheese, which takes approximately 30 minutes from start to finish. The couple will also show people how to make ricotta cheese and fresh mozzarella.

“It’s a throwback to the way they used to do it,” Field said. “A lot of farmers made cheese and then sold it and a lot of that happened before you had major manufacturing facilities like Kraft and Land O'Lakes and all of the other commercial processors.”

Back in the 1800s farmers produced natural cheese; it wasn’t commercially made.

“Once the major cheese processors — cheese makers became manufacturing facilities — then you saw changes in the way that the cheese was made, as well as the way that you had to store it,” Field said. “It used to be that you could just store it in the cupboard. The longer it sat in the cupboard curing, the harder and drier it got.

“There was also no such thing as orange-colored cheese. There is no natural orange cheese, they add coloring to it. They are also adding preservatives to it.”

According to Field, making cheese is cheaper than buying it from the store and “you can make it healthier because it doesn’t have the additives,” he said.