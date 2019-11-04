Tuesday is Election Day, and along with local races such as those for area school board and city positions, there is also an amendment to the state constitution on the ballot. Information from the Kansas Secretary of State’s office notes that:

Kansas is the only state in the nation that adjusts its census numbers. Adjustment is estimated to cost $835,000 in 2020. In the 2010 adjustment, approximately 13,000 people, out of 2.9 million, were affected. Eliminating the adjustment would give lawmakers an additional legislative session to complete redistricting. Legislative and State Board of Education districts would be drawn using the same numbers as congressional districts. The Kansas Legislature supported eliminating the adjustment with bi-partisan super majorities.

“The timeliness of reporting election results in Crawford County is dependent on: number of voters in line when the polls close at 7:00 p.m.; number of voting machines reporting results; and number of candidates and contests on the ballot,” according to the county’s website.

“The first unofficial partial result summary usually is by 7:30 p.m. and is posted on this website and the Elections Facebook page. This summary will include all advance votes. This information will be updated periodically throughout the evening until all voting machines have reported results into the central election computer. Final official election results will be available following certification by the Board of Canvassers.”

Additional information about the Nov. 5 election, including an interactive map of precincts and polling places, can be found at https://www.crawfordcountykansas.org/election-division.html