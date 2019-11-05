1. The council discussed having its executive sessions in the Town Hall conference room rather than the main Town Hall meeting room.

2. Wally Wilson, vice president at Ryan Insurance, addressed the council to discuss a cyber insurance policy, which the council approved following a motion from Councilmember LaDonna Pyle, which was seconded by Councilmember Lynn Grant.

3. The council approved accepting a Kansas Department of Health and Environment consent order regarding the need for improvements to the city’s water system following a motion by Councilmember Mike Snow motion, which was seconded by Pyle.

4. The council approved renewing city employee health insurance with Blue Cross Blue Shield following a motion by David Hogard, which was seconded by Snow.

5. The council approved a motion by Councilmember Trey Coleman, which was seconded by Snow, to repeal an ordinance passed in April that exempted the city from the International Residential Code, which had allowed the city to conduct additional inspections.