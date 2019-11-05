PITTSBURG — Tickets are on sale now for “Bette Davis Ain’t for Sissies,” a nationally touring, one-woman show starring actress Jessica Sherr, to be performed at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 23 at the Bicknell Family Center for the Arts at Pittsburg State University.

Sherr will take audiences back in time to 1939, when star of the silver screen Bette Davis has been nominated for an Academy Award. Sherr becomes the feisty, uncompromising movie star as she spills the beans on the inner workings of Hollywood during the Golden Years. Sherr's international debut was at The Edinburgh Fringe Festival and she enjoyed a successful four-week run in Chicago at The Athenaeum Theater. She now does a monthly residency at The Actors Episcopal Guild in New York.

“Audiences will discover what made Bette Davis a legend, a household name, and a film icon whose work will never be forgotten,” said Joe Firman, director of the Bicknell Center.

Tickets are $12 to $13 for PSU students, $18 to 20 for PSU faculty and staff, $21 to $23 for seniors and children and $23 to $25 for adults.

Tickets may be purchased at www.bicknellcenter.com, in person at the PSU Ticket Office in Room 137 of the Garfield Weede Building, or by calling 620-235-4796.