PITTSBURG — On Monday, Nov. 4, at approximately 5:55 p.m., emergency response units from the Pittsburg Police Department, Pittsburg Fire Department and Crawford County Emergency Medical Services responded to a motor vehicle traffic accident involving a pedestrian in the 2600 block of North Broadway.

Upon arrival, officers learned a 2008 Ford Taurus, driven by 80-year-old Marjorie E. Hallacy, of Pittsburg, was traveling southbound on Broadway St. when it allegedly struck a 73 year-old pedestrian, who was walking southbound in the outside lane of traffic. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene. The identity of the decedent will be released pending notification to next of kin.

The Kansas State Highway Patrol is assisting in the investigation, which is ongoing at this time. Anyone having information related to this incident, or other crimes, is urged to contact the Pittsburg Police Department at (620) 231-1700, or at its automated tip line, (620) 231-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous.