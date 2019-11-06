The unofficial election results are in for area Board of Education seats.

Unless unexpected results emerge over the next few days, the following candidates appear to have been elected to their respective school district’s Board of Education positions.

Northeast School District positions one and two were filled by Andrea Allen and Joe Polhlopek, who ran unopposed. Teresa Yarnell was elected for position three and Daniel Boley was elected for the last seat.

John Staton, Trista Shuster and David Stricklin all ran unopposed for the Southeast School District Board of Education. Shuster was running for an unexpired seat. One of the four positions is still being determined.

Girard School District Board of Education candidates, Dale Shireman, Roger Breneman, Dave Goble, Lori Johnson, all ran unopposed.

Seth Nutt, Anthony Menghini, Megan Fry and Mike Bitner were elected for seats on the Frontenac School District Board of Education.

Pittsburg Community School District Board of Education elected members included Rusty Akins, Jason Grotheer, Laura Sullivan and Marlene Willis. Ed McKechnie filled an at-large unexpired seat.