FRIDAY

Observatory Night: Milky Way and Galaxies

Monthly observatory nights at Greenbush consist of a presentation by resident astronomy guru Josh Cochran, followed by a viewing of the night sky using the research-grade telescope housed in the PSU-Greenbush Astrophysical Observatory. Smaller telescopes, binoculars, and iPads loaded with astronomy apps are also available for visitors to enjoy. 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8 at Greenbush, 947 West 47 Highway, Girard. Call 620-724-6281 for more information.

Empty Bowls Fundraiser Lunch

Help Wesley House fight hunger one bowl at a time. Each handcrafted bowl was created by a local artisan to help Wesley House feed others. Purchase a bowl on November 8 for $20 and we'll fill it with soup. Vegetarian options are available. $5 for the soup only option. Bowls go on sale October 28 at Wesley House, 411 East 12th, Pittsburg, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The November 8 Lunch is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

SATURDAY

Beginner Beekeeper Clinic

The Heartland Beekeeping Association of SE Kansas is offering a One-Day Beginner Beekeeper Clinic at Yates Hall on Pittsburg State University campus, 1702 S. Joplin St., from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with doors opening for Registration at 8 a.m. $25 fee covers textbook, lunch on site, snacks and beverages and the opportunity to win one of two complete hive kits. Pay at the door. The clinic will cover all aspects of beekeeping from acquiring bees to maintaining healthy colonies year-round. If you, or someone you know is interested, please email HBASEK at contact.hbasek@gmail or call 620-249-5631 to RSVP. HBASEK website: www.hbasek.org.

Salsa-Thon fundraiser for Pittsburg YMCA

This "salsa-thon" dance fundraiser for the Pittsburg YMCA will be choreographed to music with a Latin Flare. Admission is $10. There will be door prizes and raffles. Everyone is welcome for fun and learning about watersalsa. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Pittsburg Family YMCA, 1100 N. Miles St.

Jason Boland & The Stragglers

Country band Jason Boland & The Stragglers will perform at 8 p.m. on Saturday at Kansas Crossing Casino.