PITTSBURG — What started as a traffic stop ended in the discovery of a missing motorcycle and drugs.

According to a release from the Pittsburg Police Department, at approximately 1:20 a.m. on Wednesday, a law enforcement officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a motorcycle for an observed moving violation in the 2800 block of N. Michigan St.

The driver of the motorcycle, who was later identified as 29-year-old Jasan C. Mordica, of Webb City, Missouri, allegedly failed to stop for the officer and began to flee from them, which initiated a brief vehicle pursuit heading northbound on Michigan St., the release said.

During the pursuit, Mordica attempted to turn off of Michigan St. onto E. 31St St., at which point he lost control of the motorcycle, which fell over. Mordica then began to flee from the officer on foot, but stopped when the officer gave him verbal commands to do so, the release said.

Mordica then attempted to pull something from one of his pants pockets, causing the officer to deploy their Taser device, during which Mordica fell to the ground, the release said. The officer gave commands to Mordica to cease any further actions, to which Mordica complied. Additional units arrived on scene and assisted the first officer with taking Mordica into custody without any further incident.

According to the release, Crawford County EMS was contacted to check Mordica for injuries. No injuries reported and Mordica was cleared by EMS at the scene.

A subsequent search of Mordica resulted in items of contraband, believed to be methamphetamine and related paraphernalia, being located on his person, the release said. Further investigation also showed the motorcycle that Mordica was riding had been reported stolen to the Pittsburg Police Department in December 2018.

Mordica was arrested for felony fleeing and attempting to elude law enforcement, felony interference with law enforcement, felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of stolen property, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, and misdemeanor operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. He was transported to the jail at the Crawford County Sheriff's Office for booking. Mordica is being held in lieu of a $3,000 bond.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing at this time. Anyone having information related to this incident, or other crimes, is urged to contact the Pittsburg Police Department at 620-231-1700, or at the automated tip line, 620-231-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous.