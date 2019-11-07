PITTSBURG — The pedestrian who died Monday after being hit by a car in the 2600 block of North Broadway was identified as 73-year-old Mary Thornhill, of Pittsburg. Members of Thornhill's family were located and notified on Wednesday afternoon.

On Monday evening, Nov. 4, at approximately 5:55 p.m., emergency response units from the Pittsburg Police Department, the Pittsburg Fire Department and Crawford County EMS responded to a motor vehicle traffic accident.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers learned a 2008 Ford Taurus, driven by 80-year-old Marjorie Hallacy, of Pittsburg, was traveling southbound on Broadway when it allegedly struck Thornhill, who was allegedly walking southbound in the outside lane of traffic.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing at this time. Anyone having information related to this incident, or other crimes, is urged to contact the Pittsburg Police Department at (620) 231-1700, or at the automated tip line, (620) 231-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous.