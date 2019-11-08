The next Community Blood Drive is scheduled on Tuesday, Nov. 19 and Wednesday, Nov. 20 at the First United Methodist Church, 415 N. Pine Street. The hours for donation are 1:30 p.m. to

7 p.m. on Tuesday and 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Appointments can be made at www.redcrossblood.org., however walk-in donors are always welcome. Blood supplies are extremely low this year because of an active flu season and a variety of natural disasters causing many blood drives to be cancelled, a release said. Parking is available in the church's lot across from the West entrance.