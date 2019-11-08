1. County Clerk Don Pyle reported to the commission about the recent election, including things that went well along with some problems encountered by election officials, and noted that the county has plans for its election canvass on Nov. 11, after which the results can be certified.

2. The commission discussed the City of Pittsburg’s plans to annex Mike Carpino Ford Lincoln but did not take any action.

3. Although a presentation by Jim Zibert of Earles Engineering & Inspection Inc. to discuss contracts for the county’s Sewer District #3 Force Main Relocation Project was listed on the meeting agenda, Zibert did not attend the meeting. Apparently the scheduling problem was because of a miscommunication.

4. County Counselor Jim Emerson requested a 15-minute executive session to discuss non-elected personnel matters with Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Administrator Tim Stebbins and EMS Director Randy Sandberg in addition to the commissioners and Emerson.

5. Commissioner Bruce Blair requested an executive session to discuss attorney-client privilege matters. Blair first requested the session for 10 minutes but Emerson said it should be extended to 15 minutes and commission approved the session for 15 minutes.