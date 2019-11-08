PITTSBURG — During a traffic stop, a Kansas City, Missouri, resident was tased after allegedly reaching for something under his seat. Following the incident police officers found a gun, methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana and heroin.

According to a release from the Pittsburg Police Department, at approximately 11:40 a.m. local law enforcement officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of 25th Street and Broadway Street in Pittsburg.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as 38-year-old Keith Lavon Massey, of Kansas City, Missouri, and the passenger was identified as 31-year-old Autumn Brionna Maltby, also of Kansas City. During the investigation into the stop, which involved both Pittsburg Police Department and Crawford County Sheriff’s Department officers, Massey became non-compliant with requests by detectives for him to step out of the vehicle, the release said. At one point Massey was allegedly observed beginning to reach underneath the driver's seat, which led one of the Pittsburg detectives to deploy a Taser. Massey was quickly placed under arrest after the Taser deployment.

A subsequent search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of a loaded Smith and Wesson .40 caliber handgun under the driver's seat, as well as 155 grams of methamphetamine, 28 grams of cocaine, and 9 grams of marijuana all packaged for distribution, along with 3 grams of heroin.

Massey was arrested for felony aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer with a deadly weapon, criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, felony interference with law enforcement, felony distribution of methamphetamine, felony distribution of cocaine, felony distribution of marijuana, felony possession of heroin, felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of cocaine, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Massey was transported to the jail at the Crawford County Sheriff's Office and booked on the aforementioned charges, and is being held in lieu of $10,000 bond.

According to the release, detectives later learned that Massey is currently on parole with the Missouri Department of Corrections.

Maltby was arrested for misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and she was also transported to the jail at the Crawford County Sheriff's Office for booking, the release said.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing at this time. Anyone having information related to this incident, or other incidents, is urged to contact the Pittsburg Police Department at 620-231-1700, or at the tip line, 620-231-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous.