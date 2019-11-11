Samantha and Matthew Turley are beautiful people. Samantha says, "Matthew and I have an incredible support system from both our families, who are talented in many different areas allowing us to build and open a hometown look good, feel good full service salon."

The kind couple have two busy girls and attend Spring River Assembly of God Church in Riverton. They have been married 15 years. Samantha has been in the hair care service for 14 years and graduated from Baxter Springs Highschool.

Matthew built the veteran-led, family-led business for me, Samantha shared, "I'm so proud of my husband, I love him very much, he is a hard worker and great father to our daughters."

Matthew works at Shape Technologies Group, Baxter in the Mechanical Engineering Department. He is majoring in Mechanical engineering at Pittsburg State.

I toured the salon and found it spacious and state of the art. The fashionable family project has a wheelchair accessible restroom, entrance and parking lot. They have free Wi-Fi and accept American Express, Discover, Master Card and Visa! The inside brick is really wood all done by Samantha, a woman of God with many talents.

When she says full service that's what she means. The Beauty Bar has Shelby Ashe on hand for your spray tan needs. Contact spray tan artist Shelby at 417-437-5223 or on Facebook at Spray Tans by Shelby.

Nails by Andrea at the Beauty Bar, 1627 Military, conveniently located beside our friends at Monarch Pharmacy and Soda Fountain. Contact Andrea at her cell 417-438-0849 or at the shop 620-856-5700.

Cosmetologist Tina Leamon is on hand for haircuts, color, perms and waxing. Tina cuts men and women's hair (full service). She can be reached at her cell 785-248-3466 or the shop at 620-856-5700. The Beauty Bar LLC also offers eyelash extensions and many other services.

Your media representative rates the Beauty Bar 5 Star, they have it all!

Other news bits:

First Baptist, Baxter is collecting for the Thrift Shop, Peanut butter, macaroni and cheese, canned meats, any food is appreciated.

Congratulations First American employee Dennis Webb who is a 50 year member of the Lions Club, Ray Hefley has been a member 21 years and has lived next door 61 years.

Congratulations First United Methodist Church, Baxter on your 150th anniversary. The pastor is Dorcia Johnson and can be reached at djohnson@greatplainsumc.org

Prayer and Blessing list:

Rick Claiborne, Doris Sirratt, Janet Lazenby, Brennan Cummings, AnnaLee Campbell, JoAnn Swalley, Pam Shepard, Vicki Richter, Sandy Mahaffey, Denny Lazenby and Ruth Hartley.

So glad you dropped by this week. I met several readers this week on my rounds. I was getting some donut holes at the Donut Palace and met a dear lady who is not only a school teacher but a former proofreader for a newspaper. She is a faithful reader and I take her tips with gratitude. Congratulations Donut palace baby River, one year old! She was wearing a little gold bracelet from her grandmother.

Met a reader at the SEKMA Thrift Shop and she had in her mind I was a small thin nerd type, well I am given to flattery.

Remember the Thanksgiving food drive food, God really loves you, me too.

— Lyon is an international writer, world traveler and poet who lives part-time in Baxter Springs Kansas. Contact me at thestreetpreacherjs@gmail.com, visit youtube.com and search Duane Lyon One poem.