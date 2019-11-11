PITTSBURG, Kan. - Seven different teams have held the top two slots in the National Junior College football rankings this season, but it's only the final regular season rankings that matter, according to a press release from Crawford County Convention & Visitors Bureau.

Finishing the regular season No. 1 is Mississippi Gulf Coast (11-0), and No. 2 is Lackawanna (10-0), the only two undefeated teams in the NJCAA. The teams will face off for the NJCAA National Championship in Pittsburg, Kansas on Thursday, December 5. Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. C.S.T.

This past week, Mississippi Gulf Coast won 22-19 over No. 5 Northwest Mississippi (8-3) to win their conference title, and has extended their winning streak to 15 games. Gulf Coast didn't lead the game until a 30 yard touchdown run by Austin Bolton in the fourth quarter.

This is Gulf Coast's 16th state championship, and they will be seeking their fifth national championship. They won the 1948 Junior College Championship, then won the NJCAA National Championships in 1971 and 1984, and were co-champions in 2007. Gulf Coast's head coach, Jack Wright, seeks to win a national championship with two different programs, which would be a first for the NJCAA.

Lackawanna held off No. 12 Georgia Military College (8-2) in a 37 to 30 victory to win their 22nd game in a row. Lackawanna was up 30-3 halfway through the third quarter, when Georgia Military came roaring back. Lackawanna running back Calvin Bell ended the game with 147 yards rushing and three touchdowns.

Lackawanna seeks their first-ever national championship. Head coach Mark Duda has 188 wins, the most among all active NJCAA football coaches.

More details about this matchup will be released in the coming weeks leading up to the game.

For the complete poll from November 11, 2019, visit NJCAA.org/sports/fball/polls.

The NJCAA Football Championship game will be held Thursday, December 5 at 5 p.m. CST at Carnie Smith Stadium in Pittsburg, Kansas. Tickets are on sale and can be purchased by calling (620) 235-4796, or visiting NJCAAFootballChampionship.com and clicking "Tickets".