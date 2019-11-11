PITTSBURG — The official election results are in, although the winners in a few races such as those for school boards in districts that extend beyond Crawford County are still unclear.

In most cases, there were no major changes to the initially reported results. The winners of the Pittsburg City Commission race were Chuck Munsell, Cheryl Brooks and Larry Fields. David Fornelli won the Frontenac mayor’s race with 283 write-in votes.

John Whetzell is Arcadia mayor. Billy Cochran and Evan Winder have been elected to Arcadia City Council.

Richard Cleland, Kenneth Harryman, Jr. and Rob Lessen are the winners of the city council race in Arma. Lessen was tied with Scott Popejoy but won by a coin toss, County Clerk Don Pyle said.

Doug Harris won the mayoral race in Hepler with 10 votes. The Hepler City Council winners were Jeff Tersinar, Claudia Ausemus, Ed Zilliox, Janice Baker, and Gary Crays.

Rebecca Cooper won the race for McCune mayor with 72 votes. Jason Han and Donald Call won the top two positions in the McCune City Council race. Nick Napier won the third position on the council with 50 write-in votes.

Karen Crapson won the race for Walnut mayor with 14 write-in votes. Write-in candidate Josh Sturm won the Walnut Council Position No. 4 seat.

There were no major changes to the winners of school district races from the unofficial election results released by the Crawford County Clerk’s Office last week, although the results for school boards in districts that extend into other counties, including Unified School Districts 101, 235, 505, and for two positions in USD 247 that were write-in races because no one filed for the positions, were still unclear Monday, Pyle said.