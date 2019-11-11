PITTSBURG — Area residents can help their people in their community pay for their utility bills by purchasing chili, soup and pie on Thursday for Project Warmth.

The annual Project Warmth fundraiser will be on Thursday in the lower level of the Pittsburg Memorial Auditorium. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Supper will be served from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. and is carryout only. Volunteers will serve chili, soup and pie for $7 per person.

There will also be a variety of home-baked pies to take home which will be on sale through the day. The pies are provided by churches and other local organizations.

The Pittsburg Ministerial Association, which is made up of local congregations and ministries in the Pittsburg area, founded Project Warmth over 30 years ago to assist Crawford County residents who need help paying their utility bills, especially during the winter months. The funds raised are distributed to Catholic Charities and the Salvation Army in Pittsburg.

“Funds raised in 2018 enabled our partners to be able to provide financial assistance to 69 Crawford County families,” St. John Lutheran Church Pastor Thomas Wehrman said. “The Catholic Charities and the Salvation Army made direct utility payments of over $8,000 to prevent the cutoff of utilities.”

According to a release from the Pittsburg Ministerial Association, one in five people live in danger of losing “essential housing and utility service.”

“I feel like in my own life I’ve been so blessed, so Project Warmth allows me to give back,” Wehrman said. “My family, we always had what we needed, we had to go without our warmth sometimes.

“By working through this program, it’s just a way of giving back.”