PITTSBURG — For many people, payday loans become a never ending cycle, according to Wesley House Executive Director and Pastor Marcee Binder.

On Tuesday, members of a group called Kansans for Payday Loan Reform visited Wesley House to inform area residents on payday loan reform.

“We are fed up with our most vulnerable members of our community being taken advantage of,” Joyce Revely of Kansans for Payday Loan Reform said in a release.

Many people who visit Wesley House for its services have got a payday loan and they advise against it, Binder said.

“We know that our folks who are underserved and underemployed and we know that they are going to struggle getting a line of credit and credit cards and stuff to that nature,” she said. “It almost seems these businesses are capitalizing on the most vulnerable in our communities.”

They get caught in a trap, Binder said, because a $100 loan turns into much more and the loan recipient is expected to pay within a week or two.

“I think [payday loan reform] is a good idea because anytime that we can work to help those who are marginalised have a better shot at putting money back into the community, being able to take care of their every day expenses, it eases the burden of the helping agencies and governmental support in the area,” she said. “I also think it’s a good idea to make the playing field fair because we realize folks do not have enough money coming in but once they get the payday loan they get caught in a trap where $100 before they know it becomes $300 and then turns to $500.”

Binder said Wesley House and SEK Catholic Charities are willing to help with budgeting and getting people back on financial track.