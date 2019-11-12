PITTSBURG — “Pippin,” a colorful, acrobatic, and iconic musical, is being produced by Pittsburg High School Theatre at Memorial Auditorium in Pittsburg next week. Performances will be 7 p.m. Nov. 15-16, and 2 p.m. Nov. 16-17.

All told, more than 50 students are involved, from on stage as cast, to backstage as technical crew, to playing instruments in the pit orchestra.

With an infectiously unforgettable score from four-time Grammy winner, three-time Oscar winner, and musical theatre giant Stephen Schwartz, Pippin is the story of one young man's journey to be extraordinary.

Winner of four 2013 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival, the updated circus-inspired version of Pippin continues to captivate and appeal to the young at heart throughout the world.

Heir to the Frankish throne, the young prince Pippin is in search of the secret to true happiness and fulfillment. He seeks it in the glories of the battlefield, the temptations of the flesh, and the intrigues of political power (after disposing of his father, King Charlemagne the Great). In the end, though, Pippin finds that happiness lies not in extraordinary endeavors, but rather in the unextraordinary moments that happen every day.

Pippin's message is universal and will connect with audiences across the age spectrum. The show is rated PG-13.

Directed by Greg Shaw, vocal instruction is by Susan Laushman, pit orchestra direction is by Cooper Neil, set design is by Chuck Boyles, choreography is by Maggie and Mollie Stephens, sound design and technical direction is by Jason Huffman, lighting design is by Kyle Newby, and costume design is by Todd and Phillip Hoover-Holthus.

Tickets are $6, $8, and $10. They can be purchased online at www.memorialauditorium.org, by calling the box office at 620-231-7827 Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., or in person at 503 N. Pine during business hours.

Based on availability, tickets may also be purchased at the door starting one hour before curtain.