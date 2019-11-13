1. Several people spoke during the meeting’s public input period in support of the city implementing a non-discrimination ordinance or updating an existing ordinance that deals with non-discrimination issues. Later in the meeting the commissioners talked about discussing those possibilities further at a future meeting.

2. Mayor Patrick O’Bryan read two proclamations, one proclaiming Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, as Disability Mentoring Day in Pittsburg and another proclaiming Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, as Project Warmth Day in Pittsburg.

3. Joe Dellasega gave a special presentation updating the commission on the Imagine Pittsburg 2030 initiative. Later in the meeting Director of Finance Jamie Clarkson presented the bi-monthly budget review.

4. The commission approved recommendations including the awarding of a demolition contract and the re-platting of a lot on East 10th Street. It also approved an ordinance regulating the use of “dockless vehicles,” which in the context discussed at past meetings has primarily referred to electric scooters that people can rent for short trips using a phone application.

5. The commission had an executive session to discuss City Manager Daron Hall’s 2019 work performance and achievements. The executive session was placed on the commission’s agenda only hours before the meeting, which Commissioner Chuck Munsell said was “highly unethical.” O’Bryan said the commission has always done city manager evaluations prior to new commissioners taking office, and also suggested changing the date the new commissioners would take office, which the commission just changed at its last meeting, prior to the election last week. Commissioner Dan McNally said he was not in favor of making another change to the date new commissioners take office, and no change was approved. The commission scheduled a special meeting for 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21 for another executive session to complete the city manager evaluation.