Poet Carol Frost will read from her poetry at 8 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 21, in the Governors Room in the Overman Student Center at Pittsburg State University. The event is free and is sponsored by the Distinguished Visiting Writers Series and the Student Fee Council. A reception will follow.

Frost’s poems draw on sources from the book of Genesis to Shakespeare’s The Tempest to the poetry of John Donne; she writes of the human body, and her poems are rich with the acutely imagined objects of the natural world.

According to Amy Glynn Greacen of New York Quarterly Reviews, “the interweaving of lost and confabulated, confused knowledge is a running theme ... in Frost’s deft hands it resonates and echoes through various natural processes and phenomena.”

PSU faculty said they are excited for the visit. University Professor Laura Lee Washburn has been a fan for nearly three decades and said Frost is a dynamic reader.

“Her poetry is the best of nature and psychology,” Washburn said. “We’re so lucky to be able to bring someone of this stature to our campus for this reading."

Frost’s 12 poetry collections include Pure, I Will Say Beauty, Love and Scorn: New and Selected Poems, and Honeycomb, which received the gold medal in 2010 from the Florida Book Awards. Her essays on literature and aesthetics first published in Humanities and the New England Review are widely anthologized, as are her poems, most recently in In the Shape of the Human Body I am Visiting the Earth (Poetry International and McSweeney’s).

The National Endowment for the Arts, Poets’ Prize, Elliston Award and Pushcart Prize committees have honored her work. Frost teaches at Rollins College, where as the Theodore Bruce and Barbara Lawrence Alfond Professor of English she directs the college’s yearly literary Festival, Winter with the Writers. She also serves as a Chancellor for the Florida State Poets Association. Her new collection, Alias City (Madhat Press), is due to be published in November 2019.