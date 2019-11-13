PITTSBURG — A local man wanted in connection with a string of property crimes over the previous two days was taken into custody Tuesday, according to a police press release.

Shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday, a detective with the Pittsburg Police Department attempted to initiate an investigative stop on a wanted subject around the intersection of Washington and Elm Streets. The subject, identified as Micah J. Wisek, 47, of Pittsburg, fled on a bicycle, but was apprehended a short distance later near the intersection of Joplin and Jefferson Streets after the bicycle Wisek was riding struck the detective's vehicle.

Wisek physically resisted the detective briefly, but was taken into custody soon thereafter without further incident, according to a PPD news release.

Wisek was wanted in relation to crimes including the theft on Monday of a Green 2000 Lexus GS300 which had been left idling outside of the victim's residence with the keys in the vehicle, an attempted burglary of a residential garage in the 100 block of W. Hudson St., also on Monday, and a motor vehicle burglary in the same area, also on Monday, in which several hand and power tools were reported stolen.

Wisek was also wanted in connection with several alleged crimes that occurred Tuesday, including the theft of a white 2001 Hyundai Santa Fe sport utility vehicle reported stolen from the 600 block of W. 2nd St. The keys were reportedly left in the vehicle, which had been left idling outside of the victim's residence.

Also on Tuesday, an attempt was made to use a financial card belonging to the owner of the Hyundai at Dollar General at 820 W. 4th St., however the transaction was denied.

At approximately 8:50 a.m. Tuesday, a report was filed at Comfort Inn and Suites regarding the theft of the receiver end of a baby monitor from the premises. The incident was recorded by the business' video surveillance system, and showed the offense actually occurred Monday evening at approximately 7:45 p.m.

Additional investigation into these incidents resulted in Wisek being identified as the suspect, according to the release.

After his arrest, Wisek was transported to the jail at the Crawford County Sheriff's Office for booking. Wisek was arrested for felony interference with law enforcement, felony burglary to a non-dwelling, felony theft, felony possession of stolen property, misdemeanor criminal damage to property, misdemeanor criminal use of a financial card, misdemeanor battery of a law enforcement officer, and for parole violations from the Kansas Department of Corrections. Wisek is being held without bond.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing at this time. Anyone having information related to this incident, or other crimes, is urged to contact the Pittsburg Police Department at 620-231-1700, or at the automated tip line, 620- 231-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous.