PITTSBURG — It’s starting to look a lot like Christmas in Pittsburg.

Pittsburg Beautiful kicked-off the holiday season on Monday by decorating Trail Head Park. Later this week the group will start decorating the plant urns downtown with red bows.

For over 20 years the local organization Pittsburg Beautiful has not only decorated the city with lights and bows, but also helped keep “Pittsburg beautiful.” One of its members, Linda Walker, has been involved for nearly two decades. One of the many reasons the group takes on these projects is to help out Pittsburg Parks and Recreation, Walker said.

“Pittsburg is a lovely small town and we work toward beautifying it, it’s important,” she said, adding that, “it makes you feel more a part of the community.”

With over 20 years of maintenance and beautifying throughout the community the list of projects is long, Walker said. Projects include the Pittsburg Beautiful Awards through which area residents and businesses are recognized for “beautifying” Pittsburg at their home or business location. Pittsburg Beautiful also funds the bypass cleanup twice a year and is active in the “No Littering” campaign.

The group provides the plants in the urns and the hanging plants downtown and they maintain Trail Head Park. The park’s creation was a project of Pittsburg Beautiful with the help of the city and Pittsburg State University, Walker said. Pittsburg Beautiful also helps maintain the RV park located on West 20th Street.

“All of this was done with volunteer labor,” Walker said. “We are fortunate to have funding and maintain all of it.”

Pittsburg Beautiful President Ken Robertson and Treasurer Jeff Wilbert shared her sentiment.

The contributors’ names can be seen on the plaques, such as the one at Trail Head Park.

Robertson said people are welcome to join Pittsburg Beautiful, which has no membership cost and meets at noon on the first Monday of the month at the Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce. No particular skills are necessary.

“All you need is to like to dig in the dirt and pull weeds,” Walker said.

“Most of all, we have fun,” Robertson added.