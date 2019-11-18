The Pittsburg police and fire departments will host their annual “Badges and Burgers” fundraiser lunch event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at Fire Station 1, located at 911 W. 4th St.

Lunch includes a hamburger or cheeseburger, chips, a drink and a cookie for only $5. Pre-orders officially begin at 8 a.m. Tuesday and end at 5 p.m. Thursday. To pre-order your lunch, call the Pittsburg Police Department at 620-235-0400. Those who pre-order five meals or more to the same location are eligible for delivery by a Pittsburg police officer or firefighter.

According to a release from the police department, proceeds from Badges and Burgers will benefit the Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC) of Pittsburg. CAC child safety specialists work closely with local support services and law enforcement agencies to provide children with a safe and comfortable space to conduct forensic interviews. The organization aims to provide a child-focused environment to reduce the traumatic effects of child abuse, protect children from maltreatment, and investigate as a team.