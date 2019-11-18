PITTSBURG — Kansas Crossing Casino has formally made a three-year investment in The Foundry at Block22 in downtown Pittsburg, becoming the first “founding member” with a $60,000 total commitment, Pittsburg State University announced in a press release Monday.

“This unique partnership provides an opportunity for the casino to support innovation and entrepreneurism,” according to the release, which also included a statement from Shawn Naccarato, PSU chief strategy officer. Naccarato plays the lead role at Block22 as head of University Strategic Initiatives.

“The Foundry at Block22 is helping to grow the next generation of creators and innovators,” Naccarato said. “We’re pleased that Kansas Crossing has chosen to be a part of that.”

The more than 16,000 square feet of space in The Foundry features a maker/hacker space, business incubator, co-working space, conference rooms, and a large meeting space.

Foundry memberships are offered at varying levels and feature a range of benefits, including access to the makerspace, admission to social events, open and dedicated desk space, contest participation, and more.

“We are honored to be the very first founding member of The Foundry,” Kansas Crossing General Manager Doug Fisher said in the release.

Fisher said he was appreciative of the efforts of PSU, as well as the City of Pittsburg and the Vecino Group — all of which have been involved in developing the Block22 project between 4th and 5th streets on Broadway — for the opportunity to be part of something so innovative and exciting.

"We look forward to continuing our partnership with PSU and the entire community for many years to come,” Fisher said.

Those interested in becoming members of The Foundry may contact Mary Louise Widmar at The Foundry, 620-235-6092, for details.