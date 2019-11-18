PITTSBURG — Pittsburg State University social work student, Kelsea Carroll, asks the community to donate winter items and hygiene products for the students at Westside Elementary. Carroll made it easy to donate by placing donation drop off points located at the Pittsburg Family YMCA and the Hair Shoppe. Donation drop of points are also located at PSU. The donations that are most needed are hygiene products, coats and sweats. Donations are accepted through Nov. 30.

Over 80% of the students at Westside Elementary receive free or reduced priced school lunches, which indicates that many families could benefit from some help with hygiene products and winter coats.

“I have seen kids go to school not dressed appropriately and I want to help those students that can’t help themselves,” Carroll said.